Suspected spy Paul Whelan is escorted to attend a hearing at the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow on Feb. 22. (Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

MOSCOW - A Moscow court on Friday extended by three months custody of Paul Whelan, an American citizen charged with espionage, meaning he will stay behind bars through late May.

The request came from Russia’s security services, who detained the 48-year-old former Marine in late December, seizing him at his Moscow hotel room during what his family described was a personal trip to see friends.

Whelan’s lawyer, Vladi­mir Zherebenkov, had previously said his client was unwittingly handed a flash drive containing a “state secret,” but no other official details have emerged in a case that has been dogged by murkiness and delays in standard procedure.

Outside court on Thursday, Zherebenkov maintained Whelan denied any wrongdoing. The FSB, the successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said more evidence needs to be gathered, he added. A psychological evaluation of Whelan has concluded that he is of sound mental health, meaning he would have been fully aware of his actions, the Interfax news agency cited lawyer Olga Karlova as saying.

The extension of Whelan’s custody comes just days after another American, prominent investor Michael Calvey, was detained and later charged with fraud in a Moscow court, raising fears over Russia’s ability to attract foreign capital.

Neither Whelan nor Calvey were given consular access to U.S. Embassy officials within the allotted four-day time period after their detention, an obligation Russia must provide under a bilateral agreement with the United States.

Their arrests come at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow, as the two continue to spar over a range of crises from the conflict in Syria to U.S. election meddling. They also raise questions about Washington’s ability to protect its citizens abroad. Uncharacteristically, President Donald Trump is yet to make public mention of either case.

Whelan’s family, in an emailed statement to media this week, said Paul had signed and sent a written Privacy Act Waiver — allowing consular officials to release information about his case and potentially launch an advocacy campaign — to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, but that it did not arrive.

The State Department said it was unable to comment for the time being.

Referring to Calvey, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Thursday, “We have expressed our strong concern about this delay through diplomatic channels... We insist on access now.”

When Whelan was finally granted U.S. consular access — after six days in a detention center — Moscow gave no reason for the delay.

A holder of multiple citizenships — Ireland, Canada and the United Kingdom in addition to the United States — Whelan has received consular visits from all four, although some, notably a visit from the British, came after considerable time.

If found guilty of espionage, Whelan could face up to 20 years in a Russian jail.

