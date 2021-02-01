Early Monday, followers of this four-week saga — the international investigation, the search parties, the family pleading for answers — got their wish: Sow, 20, recorded a three-minute video for her more than 32,000 Instagram followers.

She was promoting her new novel about a girl who ran away.

“I climbed and climbed, never complaining about my fate,” Sow says in the clip, speaking as her protagonist, “but my heart beat tragically to the rhythm of the great clock. I hurried to live, in fear of my life passing me by.”

The advertisement — a “book trailer,” according to the caption — triggered another Internet firestorm around the young woman who was twice crowned the top student in this West African nation.

Her disappearance drew global interest. Sow had won a scholarship to attend the Lycée Louis-le-Grand, a launchpad to France’s top science and engineering schools. Senegal’s president had called her a “rising star.”

Then she went missing on Jan. 4, sparking fears that she had been kidnapped or killed. French police scoured the streets. Her mother, Binta Sow, wept at her childhood home in the village of Malicounda as a politician led prayers. People made T-shirts featuring her face.

“I don’t know what to think of you,” someone wrote Monday on Sow’s post. “I'm both disappointed and happy. I’m waiting for an explanation.”

Added another: “Girl, first tell us what happened.”

For the most part, though, joy and heart emojis flooded the comments: “Diary is here!”

Sow offered no clarity about her experience. (Two family friends confirmed that the Instagram account belongs to her. Sow did not respond to messages from The Washington Post.)

The book, her second in as many years, is about “a teenage girl with a painful past,” the caption said. The character flees home “in hopes of rebuilding herself and living the life she has always dreamed of.” She is a “country girl” who transforms into “a siren of the Parisian catwalks,” Sow wrote.

The title: “And the Masks Fall.”

Sow’s mother and her former teacher Mame Coumba Diouf Sagna told The Post in previous interviews that Sow had completed her second novel before falling out of contact.

Her mother declined an interview Monday. But Sagna said she has spoken with Sow.

“We spoke Thursday night, and as soon as I said ‘Hello,’ she said, ‘I’m sorry,’ ” Sagna, who taught Sow in elementary school, said Monday. “I cut her short, saying she did what she needed to do. When you feel like you’re ready to come back, come back and we will listen to you.”

Anguish about the disappearance gave way to confusion on Jan. 21 when Serigne Mbaye Thiam, a Senegalese political minister, announced on Twitter that Sow was alive and well.

Thiam, her mentor and godfather, according to her family, shared a letter that he said came from Sow.

“The girl you know wouldn’t have missed a day of school for anything,” Sow wrote, according to Thiam’s tweets. “Pressure? No. Pressure has never been a drag for me. On the contrary. I am not the victim of any kind of pressure from anyone around me.”

She left on her own, desiring only a break, the tweets said.

“I would ask you to reassure the people who are looking for me,” Sow wrote, according to Thiam. “I’m fine, I’m safe. Know that I am terribly, deeply sorry.”

The next day, the Senegalese Consulate in Paris confirmed that Sow was safe.

“Senegalese diplomatic and consular authorities in France thank the French government for its efficient assistance, as well as the entire Senegalese community in France, in particular its students, for their mobilization,” the consulate said in a statement.

Sow quietly returned to Senegal last week, her former teacher said. She had stayed under the radar before Monday’s Instagram post.

At Harmattan Senegal, a bookstore and publishing house in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, Sow’s first novel — “Under the Face of an Angel” — sat on display.

The story is fictional, the young author told an audience last year at a book signing. “But I use words to express myself to the world,” she said at the time.

On Monday, the store’s director, Abdoulaye Diallo, sighed as he stood between rows of books.

He had proofread Sow’s literary debut. Her disappearance gutted him.

“My first concern was like that of a parent: I just wanted her to come back alive,” he said. “Beyond that, I can’t say much.”

One of his customers, an African literature professor, watched Sow’s video nearby with a straight face.

“There were rumors that she wanted to create a buzz around her first novel,” Serigne Seye, said of her time off the map. “I think if she publishes this book now, people will say her runaway was a business venture.”

The professor thought of his younger years, a time of intense pressure. Before finding a job in academia, he had quit studying for two years to focus on hip-hop.

That rap career didn’t work out, he said, but he found his path on his own terms.