The end-of January date also coincides with the end of U.N. special envoy Jan Kubis’ contract — a subject of a dispute between Western nations and Russia on where he should be based. Kubis currently works out of Geneva but a strategic review of the mission, known as UNSMIL, included having its chief relocate to Libya’s capital, Tripoli. The West strongly backed this, especially in the run-up to the elections, but Russia opposed.