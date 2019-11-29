He was there as part of Operation Endurance, a work program involving conservation and weather officials as well as New Zealand’s military.
A military helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera scoured the island, but Flint couldn’t be found. Late Wednesday, with bad weather threatening, the team made the call to leave Flint behind.
But on Friday, a helicopter crew flew 650 kilometers (400 miles) across the Pacific Ocean and found Flint alive and well. He’d walked back to the base.
