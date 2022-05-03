Dominican diplomat apparently kidnapped in Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A diplomat from the Dominican Republic apparently has been kidnapped in neighboring Haiti, prompting Dominican authorities to call for his safe release.
The Dominican government said in a weekend statement that Carlos Guillén Tatis, the agriculture counselor at its embassy in Port-au-Prince, apparently was kidnapped on Friday while travelling toward a border crossing.
Ambassador Faruk Miguel Castillo said Guillén Tatis apparently was kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets district of the Haitian capital. That area is a stronghold of the 400 Mawozo gang that kidnapped 17 people from a U.S. missionary group in October and held most of them until December.
Dominican authorities said they had given Haitian police evidence from the diplomat’s mobile telephone that indicated he’d been kidnapped.