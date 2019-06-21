NEW DELHI — On submarines and on mountain tops, in schools and in parks, by the dozens and by the thousands, Indians celebrated an ancient tradition that grew into a global phenomenon.
Friday marked the fifth International Day of Yoga, a yearly event created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight yoga both within India and around the world.
While previous Indian prime ministers practiced yoga, none have embraced it quite like Modi has. He practices yoga daily and every year on June 21 participates in a massive outdoor yoga session. He has extolled yoga as a way to improve health and concentration, reduce stress, and promote peace.
Of course, there is more to this than personal well-being. Modi’s strenuous promotion of yoga is part of a broader push to tap Indian traditions as a source of national pride and international influence.
The fact that a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India is now a multibillion-dollar industry around the globe has not escaped the current government’s attention.
Yoga is source of tourism for India and also an opportunity for Modi — who recently won reelection in a landslide — to portray the country as a spiritual leader. He often speaks of his desire to turn India into a “vishwa guru,” a country which acts as guru, or teacher, to the world.
Studiously absent in the official celebrations of International Yoga Day is any mention of Hinduism. “Yoga is for all and all are for yoga,” Modi tweeted on Friday. The product of thousands of years of history and multiple religious and geographic influences, the question of yoga’s parentage is a complex one.
But its roots in ancient Hindu texts and philosophy make it a natural fit for a Hindu nationalist politician like Modi. For politicians sharing Modi’s views, yoga’s origins together with its enormous secular popularity add up to “the perfect vehicle to create a shared national consciousness,” wrote novelist Manil Suri.
