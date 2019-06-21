

Indian students practice Yoga ahead of International Yoga Day at a school in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 20, 2019. International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. (Mahesh Kumar A.)

On submarines and on mountain tops, in schools and in parks, by the dozens and by the thousands, Indians celebrated an ancient tradition that grew into a global phenomenon.

Friday marked the fifth International Day of Yoga, a yearly event created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight yoga both within India and around the world.

#InternationalDayofYoga : Navy personnel perform Yoga on submarine INS Sindhudhvaj. pic.twitter.com/ZLUSTDe5AR — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

While previous Indian prime ministers practiced yoga, none have embraced it quite like Modi has. He practices yoga daily and every year on June 21 participates in a massive outdoor yoga session. He has extolled yoga as a way to improve health and concentration, reduce stress, and promote peace.



Indian school students sit in formation as they depict the cricket world cup, ahead of World Yoga Day in Chennai on June 19, 2019. (ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Of course, there is more to this than personal well-being. Modi’s strenuous promotion of yoga is part of a broader push to tap Indian traditions as a source of national pride and international influence.

The fact that a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India is now a multibillion-dollar industry around the globe has not escaped the current government’s attention.



India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, during the "Yoga for Peace" event in Buenos Aires, on Nov. 29, 2018. (MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

Yoga is source of tourism for India and also an opportunity for Modi — who recently won reelection in a landslide — to portray the country as a spiritual leader. He often speaks of his desire to turn India into a “vishwa guru,” a country which acts as guru, or teacher, to the world.

Studiously absent in the official celebrations of International Yoga Day is any mention of Hinduism. “Yoga is for all and all are for yoga,” Modi tweeted on Friday. The product of thousands of years of history and multiple religious and geographic influences, the question of yoga’s parentage is a complex one.

#Haryana: Border Security Force's equestrian team performs Yoga on horsebacks at the BSF camp in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/Vp7ytXqDRg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

But its roots in ancient Hindu texts and philosophy make it a natural fit for a Hindu nationalist politician like Modi. For politicians sharing Modi’s views, yoga’s origins together with its enormous secular popularity add up to “the perfect vehicle to create a shared national consciousness,” wrote novelist Manil Suri.



Indian girls from Anjuman-E-Islam school practice yoga exercises ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad on June 18, 2019. (SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images)



Indian school students perform yoga ahead of International Yoga Day in Hyderabad on June 20, 2019. (NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images)



People participate in a mass yoga session on the occasion of the 5th International Day of Yoga in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on June 20, 2019. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)



Pakistani yoga practitioners attend a yoga class ahead of International Yoga Day, at a park in Lahore on June 20, 2019. (ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images)



Yoga enthusiasts take part in a mass yoga session at the amphitheater lawns at North Beach on June 16, 2019 in Durban, South Africa, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 (RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP/Getty Images)

