Dozens of Afghans, including nine schoolchildren, were wounded on Monday in a brazen strike by Taliban militants on a security compound in the heart of Kabul even as peace talks with the United States were underway, officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack which comes on the third day of talks between delegates of the group and U.S. diplomats in Qatar and follows protracted air and ground offensives against the militants in various parts of the country in recent months.

The attack began with a powerful explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in a vehicle outside a compound of the Defense Ministry, located in a densely populated part of the city less than a mile away from the presidential palace, witnesses said.

Then a group of assailants, including suicide bombers, entered the facility, sparking an hours-long gun battle with police and security forces, they added. Explosions could be heard as well.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry said 65 people, nine of them children, were hurt in the blast and subsequent clash, which led to the closure of various roads in the city. He said only one person was so far known to be killed.

One of the wounded was a student still clutching his pencil and notebook while being transported by a man to hospital for treatment, his face deep in shock. Several journalists working in a nearby building were also wounded.

[Afghan leader ventures into Pakistan in search of elusive peace with insurgents]

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, while conceding that civilians were hurt by the car blast, said the target of militants was the military facility.

The incident comes after a nearly two month pause of such attacks by Taliban in the capital and coincides with the seventh round of talks between Taliban representatives and U.S. officials.

The last such attack by the militants in Kabul targeted a U.S. funded aid group and came hours after that round of talks between Taliban and U.S. delegates ended without any conclusion in Qatar.

The latest negotiations, held like the previous rounds without the presence of Afghan government, is regarded as crucial. The Taliban say a deal is expected, with its focus being on the departure of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan.

Both the Taliban and Afghan forces, backed by U.S. troops, have intensified their attacks in recent months as part of an effort to have the upper hand at the negotiating table.

There have been increasing casualties on all sides, with civilians taking the brunt of it.

In apparent response to a series of attacks by Afghan forces, the Taliban staged suicide operations in four Humvees on government buildings in southern Kandahar on Sunday, killing dozens of security forces and eight election workers.

The U.S. Embassy in a statement condemned “Taliban’s latest brutal attacks against fellow Afghans.”

