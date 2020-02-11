“Why are they not segregating us? Are we not part of the ship?,” said one man, a cook from India, who requested anonymity for fear of losing his job. “If passengers have been isolated, why haven't we yet?”

The cook, one of 1,035 crew aboard the ship, said his day starts at 6:15 a.m. and he works all day cooking meals for passengers, who are largely confined to their cabins, with limited opportunities for exercise.

By contrast, the crew eat in the same mess, use the same plates and share the same toilets. “Five dining waiters have already tested positive,” he said. “How will we not get affected?”

Japan’s Heath Ministry said on Tuesday that 10 crew members were among the 135 people who have tested positive for the virus, including two from Ukraine and up to eight from the Philippines. Ukraine’s government said both of its nationals, a 37-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, worked in the kitchen, and have been taken to hospital in Japan.

The cook said two or three Indians were also sick but didn’t know if they had the virus.

He said he had worked for the company for three years and traveled to Alaska and to Canada. “It was my dream job but now it has turned into a nightmare,” he said.

On Monday, Japan’s Health Ministry said 65 additional people had tested positive for the virus, nearly doubling the number infected. That news prompted another Indian crew member, Binay Kumar Sarkar, to posted a video on Facebook imploring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations for assistance.

Everyone, he said in an interview, is “scared who will be next,” requesting all crew members be tested as soon as possible and the sick removed to hospital.

The passengers and crew of another quarantined cruise liner were allowed to leave the ship last Sunday after Hong Kong authorities tested all 1,800 crew members on board and found none had the virus. Japan’s government says it has the capability to test at least 1,000 people a day but says it would be “difficult” to test everyone on board the Diamond Princess.

A third Indian, who is also a cook, echoed the concerns of his crew mates.

“This was my first job and this has happened to me,” he said, also requesting anonymity. “I am stuck here and I don’t know if I will go home alive.”

The man said he had not been tested for the virus, but fears more will soon fall ill. “I am scared, I don't know what will happen tomorrow,” he said. “We want to go home.”

Princess Cruises did not respond to a request for comment on the conditions of the crew, but the Japanese government said it was working to improve their situation.

“We are aware of their concerns, have heard voices that more needs to be done to improve their conditions, and we have been considering measures to addressing those issue,” Masami Sakoi, a senior official in the Health Ministry, told reporters.

Sakoi said the government needed the crew to sustain operations on board the ship, which was placed in 14-days quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama last week. He said the government is sending a group of experts to assess living and working conditions on board the ship on Wednesday.

“After their assessment of the conditions, we would like to address those issues as much as possible in cooperation with the operating company,” he said.



The quarantine for the passengers is due to be lifted on Feb. 19, but it is not clear if the crew will require an additional quarantine period since they have not been isolated from carriers of the virus.

In a Princess Cruises promotional video highlighting “a day in the life of a crew member,” workers praise the company, the opportunity and the excitement of their jobs — but also reflect the hardship of life on board.

“The work here on board is not easy,” says Norman Lee, a kitchen staffer. “You need to focus, you need to have a positive mind that you can do your job.”

A restaurant worker named Olena Ruban admonishes fellow crew to enjoy their life on board, but then adds a warning: “Be strong. Because here, it’s only the strong people that survive.”

But the first Indian cook said conditions on board the ship were terrible. The contracts for some crew members expired last week but they still have to keep working until the 19th, he said.

“But who will survive by then?” he asked. “I am scared and counting down the days.”