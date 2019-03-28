MELBOURNE, Australia — An Islamic State group sympathizer who rammed a car into pedestrians on a busy Australian city sidewalk, killing one person and injuring 16 others, has been sentenced to life in prison.

A Victoria state Supreme Court judge on Thursday said Saeed Noori must serve at least 30 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

The 37-year-old drove his mother’s SUV into pedestrians in December 2017 in downtown Melbourne.

He pleaded guilty last year to the murder of an 83-year-old man. Murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of recklessly causing serious injury, which carries a maximum of 15 years in prison, and five counts of conduct endangering life, which carries up to 10 years in prison.

