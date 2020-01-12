The move came after a drone flew over a prison garden where Pope Francis’ former finance minister is employed weeding and watering plants, the newspaper reported.

The Justice Department on Sunday confirmed “an incident involving a drone flying over the Melbourne Assessment Prison on Thursday,” but would no comment on the 78-year-old cleric’s whereabouts.

Pell had been transferred to the maximum-security Barwon Prison near Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, the newspaper reported.

Flying a drone within 120 meters (394 feet) of a Victorian prison is an offense that carries a potential two-year prison sentence. The incident has been reported to police but no arrest has been made.

Pell has been sentenced to six years in prison and is no longer a member of Francis’ Council of Cardinals or a Vatican official.

A state appeals court in August rejected the cardinal’s application to overturn the convictions in a two-to-one majority decision.

Seven judges of Australia’s High Court will hear his challenge to that decision in March. The court is Pell’s last avenue of appeal.