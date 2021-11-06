The attack came hours after Iraqi supporters of Iran-linked militia groups held a funeral march for a man killed by security forces Friday when crowds tried to storm the Green Zone -- which houses Iraqi government offices and western embassies — from two sides.
More than 125 people were wounded in those clashes, most of them members of the security forces, as militia supporters decried Iraq’s Oct. 10 parliamentary elections as fraudulent.
Although broadly accepted as legitimate by international observers, the results have sparked growing tensions here. As populist cleric Shiite Moqtada al-Sadr emerged with the largest share of the country’s parliamentary seats, the Iran-linked Fateh alliance saw its share cut by around two-thirds, despite winning the largest numbers of votes.
This is a developing story.