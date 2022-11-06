Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.
Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze. Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the city-state’s Dubai Media Office.
A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.
On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through the Address Downtown, one of the most upscale hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.