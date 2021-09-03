But Villeneuve, the director behind ambitious and cerebral space epics like “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049,” was not deterred by the wreckage that had come before. Villeneuve had his own vision that he’d been dreaming up since he first discovered the book as a teenager. And with the support of Legendary and Warner Bros., a reported $165 million at his disposal, the promise of a sequel and an extra year to perfect it as a result of COVID delays, Villeneuve made his “Dune.” And now he’s ready to put the rest of the world under it’s spell too.