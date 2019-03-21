The body of one of three victims is covered with a white sheet next to a tram after a shooting incident on Monday in Utrecht, Netherlands. (Peter Dejong/AP)

Prosecutors said Thursday that the tram shooting this week in the Dutch city of Utrecht that left three people dead and five wounded may have been a terrorist attack. The 37-year old Turkish-born suspect, Gokmen Tanis, is being investigated over several offenses, including manslaughter or murder “with a terrorist motive.” He will face a judge on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Netherlands’ Public Prosecution Service said that “no relationship between the suspect and the victims has yet been found.” Investigators usually seek to establish if attackers had personal connections to their victims to rule out other motivations, such as family disputes or revenge crimes.

While no evidence has so far been found that accomplices helped in planning and committing Monday’s attack, investigators cautioned that the suspect’s radicalization may not fully explain the shooting and that “personal problems” may also have played a role.

Many recent attackers who appear to have justified their actions by referring to extremist ideology also had a history of mental illness. Investigators in Europe have struggled to clearly distinguish between the acts committed by mentally distressed individuals and ideologically motivated crimes.

Dutch authorities said on Thursday that the 37-year old suspect would undergo a psychological examination.

Monday’s shooting came four days after at least 50 people were killed in a right-wing extremist attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Read more:

‘It was too late’: Hundreds are dead as rescue efforts stall in Mozambique and Zimbabwe

Clues to the identity of Iran’s next supreme leader in the back alleys of a holy city

Hungarian prime minister earns rare rebuke from European bloc that has long backed him

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news