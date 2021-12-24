According to prosecutors, the defendant was desperate to make a pilgrimage to the Islamic holy site Mecca, an important component of the Muslim faith.
A security guard was present at the time of the attack. The court found the man guilty of attempted murder, as he was aware that the building was guarded, even during hours when the embassy was closed.
Prosecutors had also charged him with committing a terrorist act and asked for a ten-year sentence, but the court said there was no evidence he was trying to scare the Dutch population.
The attack left the embassy riddled with bullet holes. The suspect had previously been fined for defacing the building.