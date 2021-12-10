The government stressed that most children infected with the coronavirus develop only mild symptoms, but a small number can become seriously ill.
The European Medicines Agency gave the green light last month for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be used for children aged 5-11.
Dutch COVID-19 infections soared to record levels last month, straining the health care system and forcing the government to impose a partial lockdown that means bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and shops selling non-essential goods have to close at 5 p.m.
Infections have since slightly declined since the lockdown started but remain high. Admissions to intensive care units also are still high but decreasing.
