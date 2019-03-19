Dutch investigators on Tuesday said that terrorism was “seriously” a possibility in a shooting on a tram a day earlier in Utrecht that killed three people, saying that they had found a note in the suspect’s vehicle that gave new guidance about the motivations behind the attack.

The Monday morning violence unsettled Dutch citizens who have largely been spared the type of terrorist attacks that have struck neighboring countries. Counterterrorism officials had been especially on guard following a Friday attack in New Zealand that killed 50 worshipers at mosques.

But in the chaotic hours following the attack, investigators struggled to piece together a motive, and by the end of Monday, Dutch news outlets were flooded with accounts — incorrect ones, prosecutors suggested Tuesday — that said the 37-year-old Turkish-born suspect had targeted a woman on the tram in connection with a family dispute.

“The investigation has so far shown no relationship between the main suspect and the victims,” Dutch prosecutors said Tuesday in a statement. “So far, a terrorist motivation is being taken as a serious possibility. There is cause for this because of, among other things, a letter found in the getaway car.”

They offered no details about the contents of the letter, and said that they were not excluding other possible motivations. Dutch authorities on Monday said that the suspect, Gökmen Tanis, had previously been arrested, but again gave no details.

Tanis was caught by police Monday evening following an intense manhunt in Utrecht that sent much of the city on lockdown. Tanis had a firearm when he was arrested, prosecutors said. Amid contradictory information from authorities, fearful residents on Monday had little sense of whether there was a risk of further attacks.

Police also arrested two additional men, a 23-year-old and a 27-year-old, both Utrecht residents, and were trying to determine whether they had contributed to the attack, the prosecutors said.

The three victims were a 19-year-old woman from Vianen, a town close to Utrecht, and two Utrecht men aged 49 and 28, the prosecutors said. Five people were also injured, three of them critically.

Utrecht residents were piling flowers at the base of a tree at 24 Oktoberplein, the site of the attack, which is a busy intersection in southwest Utrecht, and Dutch flags stood at half-mast on government buildings in mourning.

The attack stunned the Netherlands, where citizens will vote Wednesday in regional elections that could unsettle the ruling coalition. An anti-migration party has been surging in opinion polls, and party leaders capitalized on Monday’s attack to hit Prime Minister Mark Rutte for what they said was an overly-open immigration policy.

