“Investigations show that the women helped dozens of people get a proof of vaccination without them having had a shot,” Amsterdam police said in a statement. The women allegedly were paid 500-1,000 euros ($580-1,160) for a vaccination certificate.
The women, aged 30 and 31, both worked in a general practitioner’s practice in Amsterdam. Police said they discovered the fraud during an investigation into illicit drugs.
Police said they are continuing their investigation into people who bought a fake registration.
