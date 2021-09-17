Video on social media showed a man, stripped to the waist, holding a crossbow and apparently pointing it at police on the street below in a residential neighborhood. There was no indication the crossbow was used in the killings.
Police said Friday morning that the suspect and another person were injured and that they were investigating the incident.
Further details were not immediately released.
Almelo is a town of some 73,000 people about 150 kilometers (95 miles) east of Amsterdam and close to the Dutch border with Germany.