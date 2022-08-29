Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Defense Ministry said Monday.
The two other wounded soldiers are conscious, the ministry said.
The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. The Dutch Defense Ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training.
Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”