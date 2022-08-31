Dutch truck crash toll rises to 7, including unborn baby

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The death toll from a truck crash in the Netherlands rose to seven Wednesday as local authorities said an unborn child was also killed when the vehicle drove off a dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue over the weekend..
Police initially said that three men and three women were killed, ranging in age from 28 to 75 in the crash. A further seven people were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition.
The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Spanish man, was taken into custody by police on suspicion of causing the crash that happened Saturday evening in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, just south of the port city of Rotterdam. His identity wasn’t released, in line with Dutch privacy laws.
His truck careered down the side of a dike and into the midst of a barbecue attended by dozens of people from the close-knit local community. Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.
Aptroot said the community was in deep mourning and he opened a condolence book at two local town halls and online.
“Let’s hold each other and be there for each other,” he said.