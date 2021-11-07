The National Meteorological Center has issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China’s four-tier warning system. Accumulations of more than 30 centimeters (11 inches) were forecast in some areas.
Several sections of highways around Beijing were closed Sunday because of the snow.
Flights were canceled Saturday at the airport in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Some expressways were temporarily shut in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, and further to the west in Shanxi province, Xinhua said.