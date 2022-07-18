Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan injures 10 people

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban has confirmed that at least 10 people were injured after an earthquake struck eastern Gayan district in Paktika province.

Monday’s quake happened in the same area as a powerful quake last month in eastern Afghanistan, igniting yet another crisis for the struggling country and further underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation. The Taliban reported 1,150 dead in that quake. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs put the death toll at 770 people.