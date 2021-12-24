It also conveyed his Christmas wishes to all.
In late October Bartholomew was hospitalized overnight in the United States and later had a stent installed to open up a clogged coronary artery.
Bartholomew is considered first among equals among Eastern Orthodox patriarchs, which gives him prominence but not the power of a Catholic pope.
Large portions of the Eastern Orthodox world are self-governing under their own patriarchs.
___
Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic