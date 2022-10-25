Egypt: 10 killed in truck-minibus collision in Nile Delta

CAIRO — A truck slammed into a minibus in Egypt’s fertile Nile Delta region early on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, authorities said. Officials blamed speeding for the crash; local media said women and children were among those killed.
The dead were taken to morgue while the injured were transferred to hospitals, a government statement said.
Local media reported that the fatalities among women and children were from the same family, from the nearby province of Gharbia. The sate-run Al-Akhbar daily said the family was traveling back home when the crash happened. .
Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.
In July, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people and injuring 30.