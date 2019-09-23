“The regime is trying to contain the situation,” said Mohamed Lotfy, executive director of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms. “They are focusing their energy on preventive attacks.” Human rights lawyers, he added, have been working all night to defend those accused.

The government has also arrested a prominent human rights lawyer representing some of the arrested protesters, as well as two leaders of opposition political groups, human rights activists said.

And in an apparent attempt to curb the use of social media to organize more protests, authorities restricted access to Facebook Messenger and some other servers used to deliver content, according to Netblocks. The BBC and other news websites were also restricted, said the civil society group that monitors digital censorship.

On Monday morning, Facebook Messenger and the BBC’s English and Arabic websites appeared to be accessible on at least one leading Internet provider in the country. But hundreds of websites deemed critical of the regime have been blocked for more than two years now.

The crackdown comes after a former government contractor and part-time actor, Mohamed Ali, issued a new video calling for Egyptians to stage a “million-man march” this Friday. Sissi, who is attending the United Nations Climate Summit with other world leaders this week, has not publicly commented on the protests that have rattled his regime unlike any moment in his presidency.

For three weeks now, Egyptians have been riveted by a series of videos uploaded online by Ali from Spain, alleging high-level corruption by Sissi and his generals. Last week, Ali’s call for protests spurred hundreds of Egyptians, disillusioned by the nation’s deepening poverty, rising prices and repression, to take to the streets in 14 provinces, known as governorates, to demand the end of Sissi’s rule.

