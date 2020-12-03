The three men were arrested last month after they met with 13 Western diplomats to discuss ways to improve human rights conditions in Egypt. A few days after the meeting, they were rounded up by Egyptian security forces over a week-long period and charged with “joining a terrorist organization” and “using social media accounts to spread false information.”

Such charges, often used by Egypt’s regime against human rights advocates, typically result in months, even years, in pretrial detention or jail. And there are numerous cases where even after a release order, detainees are held for days. Yet on Thursday, the three men were released from Cairo’s notorious Tora Prison instead of being taken to a local police station for processing, a move even EIPR said was “unusual.”

But few arrests have sparked the global outrage that followed the detention of the EIPR employees. The United Nations, France and other governments publicly denounced the arrests. Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, declared in a tweet that “meeting with foreign diplomats is not a crime. Nor is peacefully advocating for human rights.”

On social media, a petition campaign with the hashtags #FreeEIPRstaff and #FreeKarimEnnarah went viral, spearheaded by Ennarah’s British wife, Jess Kelly. It prompted Hollywood celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Emma Thompson to post videos of themselves on YouTube urging the release of the EIPR staffers.

On Thursday night, after the three men returned to their homes, one of the group’s leaders acknowledged that the international campaign played a role in pressuring the regime to release his colleagues.

“I can confirm my friends and EIPR colleague, Gasser, Basheer and Karim have been released and are home which I guess means we (and you) managed to #FreeEIPstaff,” tweeted Hossam Bahgat, the organization’s founder.

Bahgat, despite being under a travel ban and asset freeze imposed by the Sissi government, courageously returned to take the helm last month after Gasser, its executive director, was taken into custody.

“This is an important reminder that robust pressure can work & Egypt’s partners have leverage when they coordinate efforts & remain consistent in their demands,” tweeted Timothy Kaldas, an Egypt analyst at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. “Let’s hope these innocent human rights defenders don’t carry any residual punishments like travel bans.”

But the organization could still face problems in the weeks ahead. The three men are out on bail pending an investigation into the charges against them. In theory, they still face a possible trial for involvement in terrorist activities, charges widely denounced by watchdog groups and Western diplomats as bogus. It’s unknown whether the men have been banned from traveling or if their assets have been seized, actions often taken by the government to undermine and control human rights advocates.

Bahgat himself is under more scrutiny for his outspokenness and defiance of the regime. On Thursday, EIPR tweeted that plainclothes security agents went to Bahgat’s family home in the northern coastal city of Alexandria and questioned his mother about his whereabouts, as well as a porter in the building.