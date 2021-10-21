It added that the man was also riding an unmarked motorcycle and was driving in the opposite direction of traffic.
The news has gone viral in Egypt, viewed where the livestream was viewed with a mixture of comedy and satisfaction that the man seemed to have been caught in the act. Theft by motorbike is not uncommon in Egypt’s capital.
After the theft, the stolen phone livestreamed the driver of the motorcycle smoking a cigarette as he drives along a highway. The journalist, a correspondent for a local Egyptian paper Al-Youm Al-Sabaa, had been reporting on the slight shaking that was felt in the Egyptian capital during an earthquake.
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Turkish Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, which was also felt in Egypt and other Mediterranean countries.