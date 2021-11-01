The motive behind the killing was not clear. The ministry said the suspect has a history of mental illness and had been previously treated for drug addiction.
The public prosecution said two people were also injured and that an investigation was underway. Local media said the two were injured as they and others attempted to subdue the suspect before police arrived.
The disturbing footage posted on social media shows the attacker cutting off a man’s head with a big knife, then carrying the head around and waving the bloodied knife as bystanders can be heard screaming.