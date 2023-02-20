Egypt unveils renovated wing of oldest museum, new papyrus

Waziry Papyrus, the centerpiece of Monday’s unveiling, contains around 113 spells from the Book of the Dead. The museum also has added modern glass protection and new interior lighting.

The refurbishment marks the first stage of broader renovations for the 120-year-old salmon-colored palatial complex sin downtown Cairo opposite the capital’s famed Tahrir Square.

The opening ceremony of the upgraded wing was led by Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa.

For well over a decade, Egypt has been building a state-of-the-art museum near the pyramids which is set to house tens of thousands of ancient artefacts. The Grand Egyptian Museum has so far cost over $1 billion and its opening date has been repeatedly delayed.