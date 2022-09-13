Egypt's president heads to Qatar on 1st visit as rift healed

CAIRO — Egypt’s president travelled on Tuesday to Qatar on his first visit to the gas-rich nation amid warming ties after years of frayed relations following the Egyptian military’s overthrow of an Islamist president backed by Doha.
In June, Sheikh Tamim visited Cairo, where he was welcomed at the airport by el-Sissi, in a sign of warming ties.
The two countries’ relations deteriorated in 2013, when el-Sissi, as defense minister, led the military’s overthrow of Egypt’s Islamist President Mohamed Morsi following a short-lived and divisive rule. Morsi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, was backed by Qatar.
In 2017, Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a boycott of Qatar, seeking to force Doha to change its policies.
The rift finally ended in 2021, when Qatar signed a declaration with the four to normalize relations. Since then, ties have improved, and top officials have exchanged visits.