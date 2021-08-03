According to two of Bolsonaro’s ministers, his administration considered turning over a compilation of videos and documents, most of which the far-right president already exhibited publicly on July 29 and the court that oversees and administers elections has debunked. His administration’s order for the Federal Police to find evidence of election fraud from the past 25 years didn’t identify any such examples, said the ministers, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to concern of retaliation from the president.