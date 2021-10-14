Zimbabwe has an estimated 85,000 elephants and neighboring Botswana has more than 130,000. The two countries have the world’s largest elephant populations. The two southern African countries say they are struggling to cope with the booming numbers of elephants and are pressing to be allowed to sell their stockpile of ivory tusks that have been seized from poachers. They say the funds raised from the ivory sales would be used for conservation and ease congestion in the drought-affected parks.