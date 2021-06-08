The attacker appeared to shout “Montjoie Saint Denis,” a royalist battle cry, and “Down with Macronism.”
While French media widely reported that the president had been slapped, his administration, referred to as the Élysée after his official residence, described the incident as an attempted slap, adding that the French leader later resumed his schedule.
The Élysée did not comment on the attacker’s possible motives and on French media reports that two people had been detained following the incident.
The incident drew widespread condemnations across the country's political spectrum.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex denounced the incident, saying that “violence, verbal aggression and even less physical aggression” have a place in democracy.
Far-left political leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon vowed "solidarity with the President,” while far-right leader Marine Le Pen said “it is unacceptable to physically attack the President of the Republic.”
The incident occurred in the Drôme region in southeast France, where Macron was meeting with hospitality workers as part of a tour across the nation, only weeks ahead of regional elections later this month.
Macron’s tour has prompted criticism, and it comes less than one year before the French president is expected to run for reelection.