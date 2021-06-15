Bolaños took the top spot on the Liberal ticket in the 2001 elections and won with 56% of the vote. He ran on a platform of “governability, democracy and transparency.” During Bolaños’ presidency, Alemán was charged with fraud, money laundering, misuse of public funds and sentenced to 20 years in prison, of which he served six, mostly under house arrest. He was absolved under the Ortega administration in 2009.