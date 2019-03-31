Voters headed to the polls across Turkey on Sunday in local elections that are seen as a critical test of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nationwide popularity, especially in large cities, at a moment when Turks are expressing growing anxiety because of an economic downturn.

The election for mayors, municipal council members and other local posts represents the first nationwide referendum on Erdogan’s leadership since he won a presidential poll last summer. Since then, Turkey’s economy has slipped into a recession for the first time in a decade, forcing the government to defend policies that have unnerved investors and sent prices of vegetables and other household goods soaring.

A crackdown on the government’s opponents that intensified after a failed coup in 2016 has added to the domestic unease and has also troubled Turkey’s relationships with western allies, causing sharp fluctuations in the Turkish lira and putting investors on edge.

[Turkey went on a building spree as its economy boomed. Now the frenzy is crashing to a halt.]

Erdogan’s own position is secure. But the economic crisis and polls that suggest his ruling Justice and Development Party faces a strong opposition challenge in mayoral races in Ankara, the capital, and Istanbul have prompted Erdogan to treat the campaign as an existential fight.

Though he enjoys virtually unchallenged support from the national news media, Erdogan has raced around the country in recent weeks, attending campaign rallies at a punishing clip. His bellicose rhetoric — red-meat appeals to his conservative Muslim base and menacing language leveled at his opponents — has underscored the stakes in the election.



People wave at the car carrying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as it arrives at a polling station in Istanbul on Sunday. (Emrah Gurel/AP)

“It is a matter of survival,” Erdogan said of the poll, at a rally in a working-class district of Istanbul on Friday.

In an election day note, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, warned of an “uneven” playing field and said the government had arrested dozens of its members, including candidates, in the weeks leading up the election.

[Kurdish voters could hold the key in Turkey’s hotly contested election]

“These detentions and arrests to intimidate the public happen in addition to the government’s use of public resources for political campaigning, its virtual monopoly and censorship over the media, arbitrary bans on electoral campaigns of the opposition, the president’s open threats against leaders of oppositional parties, and a dangerous political discourse that polarizes the country and criminalizes all critical voices as ‘terrorists,’” the party said.

The government has accused the party of links to the outlawed separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. HDP leaders have denied those links. Erdogan has also cast aspects of the economic crisis, including the wild fluctuations of the Turkish lira, as part of a plot against Turkey carried out by the United States and other western nations.

The Turkish elections at one point threatened to become an international diplomatic crisis, when Erdogan was criticized by officials in New Zealand for repeatedly airing footage at his rallies of the mosque shootings in the city of Christchurch that killed 50 people earlier this month.

The Trump administration is closely watching the ballot and hoping that a catalogue of disputes with Ankara — including arguments over the war in Syria and Turkey’s purchase of a Russian air defense system — will quiet once Turkey’s caustic campaign season ends.

