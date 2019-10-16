“They are pressuring us to stop the operation. They are announcing sanctions. Our goal is clear,” he said of the United States and other Western nations, in remarks carried by the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

He said he refused a U.S. proposal to broker a truce with Syrian Kurdish militants, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, which had partnered with the United States to battle the Islamic State in Syria.

Turkey will not “sit down at the table with terror groups,” Erdogan said, Anadolu reported.

Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were scheduled to travel to Turkey on Wednesday as part of the administration’s efforts to quell the chaos unleashed by the Turkish offensive, which began last week.

Turkey says it seeks to establish a buffer zone inside Syria so it can ward off attacks by local Kurdish militants, whom it views as terrorists for their links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long struggle for autonomy inside Turkey.

Critics warned that Turkey’s offensive would undermine the ability of the SDF to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State in northeastern Syria, where a Kurdish-led civilian administration is in de facto control.

As the operation began, President Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops in northeastern Syria. The move prompted Syrian Kurdish leaders to strike a surprise deal with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad earlier this week, paving the way for pro-government forces and allied Russian troops to fill a security vacuum in the north.

Speaking Tuesday, Erdogan said he welcomed the arrival of Syrian government forces in key towns and cities, as long as Syrian Kurdish militants were kept at bay.

Russia announced Tuesday that its units were patrolling between Turkish and Syrian military forces near the strategically important Syrian town of Manbij.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that military police in northwestern Manbij were patrolling “along the line of contact between” Syria and Turkey. A senior Russian official said Moscow was working to prevent a confrontation between them.

When asked whether the Kremlin was surprised by the scope of the Turkish operation or if it was in fact expected, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Turkey certainly had a right to its national security.

“But we expect the operation to be proportionate to the goal of national security,” he said. Peskov declined to answer when the Kremlin believes Turkey might conclude its operation in northern Syria.

“It’s hard to talk about any deadlines here,” he said. “I can’t add anything to what’s already been said.”

Kareem Fahim in Istanbul, Sarah Dadouch in Beirut and Natasha Abbakumova in Moscow contributed to this report.

