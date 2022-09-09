Erdogan says senior IS militant captured in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish police and intelligence have captured a senior member of the Islamic State group, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.
Erdogan did not say when he was captured.
The Turkish leader made the announcement late on Thursday on his return from a three-day tour of Balkan countries. His comments were reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency.
The militant was handed over to the judicial authorities following his interrogation by police and intelligence officials, Erdogan said.