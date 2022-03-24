The government statement said Tigray’s forces must reciprocate the truce for the humanitarian situation to improve in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

It urged fighters loyal to Tigray’s fugitive leaders “to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions.”

Advertisement

It was not immediately possible to get a comment from Tigray’s leaders.

Ethiopia’s government has faced growing international pressure to ease restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid into Tigray.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war in November 2020.

In June Ethiopia’s government cut off almost all access to food aid, medical supplies, cash and fuel in Tigray.