The expulsions come as the U.N. also responds to the war’s spread into Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced. “What is chilling and revealing about the U.N. officials’ expulsion is that it comes when the U.N. and other aid agencies are needed most in most parts of Ethiopia,” tweeted Mehari Taddele Maru, a professor of governance at the European University Institute.