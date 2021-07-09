The fighting is moving into western Tigray, where forces from Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region had earlier taken control of many communities and expelled ethnic Tigrayans. This new phase in the conflict could be “really, really much more dangerous than what we’ve seen so far,” Tsedale Lemma, the founder of the independent Addis Standard magazine, told an online event Thursday night. Amhara authorities have said western Tigray is historically theirs.