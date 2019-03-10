FILE PHOTO: Workers service an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane at the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 26, 2017. (Amr Dalsh/Reuters)

Ethio­pian Airlines flight 302 bound for Nairobi crashed Sunday with 157 people on board with no information yet on casualties.

According to a statement from the airline, the flight took off at 8:38 a.m. and lost contact six minutes later, crashing near the city of Bishoftu about 40 miles away.

“At this time search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties,” said a statement from the airline.

The prime minister’s office issued a tweet expressing its “deepest condolences” to the families of those who lost people on the flight.

The airline said the plane was a Boeing 737 800 MAX, the same model aircraft involved in the Indonesian Lion Air crash in which the plane plunged into the sea shortly after take off.

