FILE PHOTO: Workers service an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane at the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 26, 2017. (Amr Dalsh/Reuters)

Ethio­pian Airlines flight 302 bound for Nairobi crashed Sunday with 157 people on board with no information yet on casualties.

According to a statement from the airline, the flight took off at 8:38 a.m. and lost contact six minutes later, crashing near the city of Bishoftu less than 40 miles to the southeast of Addis Ababa.

“At this time search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties,” said a statement from the airline. “It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew onboard the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight.”

The airline set up emergency hotline numbers for families and friends of victims and changed the cover image on its Facebook page to black.

The prime minister’s office issued a tweet expressing its “deepest condolences” to the families of those who lost people on the flight.

The airline said the plane was a Boeing 737 800 Max, the same model aircraft involved in the Indonesian Lion Air crash in October in which the plane plunged into the sea shortly after take off.

Ethio­pian Airlines announced the acquisition of the brand new Max aircraft in July.

The Max model is the newest version of Boeing’s workhorse 737 model, the world’s most popular commercial airline.

Following the crash of Lion Air flight 610 in Indonesia, Boeing issued an emergency notice that an erroneous sensor input could “cause the flight crew to have difficulty controlling the airplane,” leading to “possible impact with terrain.”

This model plane lacks a common override feature that allows pilots to reliably pull planes out of nose dives.

Ethio­pian Airlines is the continent’s largest airline in terms of destinations and passengers served. It has ambitions to becoming the gateway to Africa.

The airline has over 100 destinations worldwide, including flights to Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

