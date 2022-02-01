The 737-Max has accumulated more than 349,000 commercial flights since the resumption of its operations a year ago.
Ethiopian Airlines has four of the aircraft in its fleet and 25 on order.
Boeing accepted responsibility for Ethiopian Airways flight 302 losing control shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The plane nose-dived into a barren patch of land about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Addis Ababa. There were no survivors.
At the time, it was the second crash to involve a 737-Max aircraft in six months. After the Ethiopian crash, U.S. authorities grounded the 737-Max until Boeing could fix the plane’s faulty software.