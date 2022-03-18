“The Associated Press is dismayed by the court’s decision today to continue to detain Amir Aman Kiyaro. He continues to be held without charges,” AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said.

“We urge the Ethiopian government to release Amir immediately and end his unjust detention,” Pace said. “As we have said, it is clear he is being targeted for his independent journalism.”

The video journalist was detained Nov. 28 in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers. The state of emergency was lifted in February as the government cited changing conditions in the deadly conflict between Ethiopian forces and those of the northern Tigray region.

State media, citing federal police, have said he is accused of “serving the purposes” of what they called a terrorist group by interviewing its officials. Local journalist Thomas Engida was arrested at the same time and is facing similar charges.

Officials with the Ethiopian Media Authority, the prime minister’s office, the foreign ministry and other government offices have not responded to repeated requests from the AP for information about Kiyaro.

Federal police inspector Tesfaye Olani has told state media that the journalists violated the state of emergency law and Ethiopia’s anti-terrorism law, and the violations could lead to sentences of seven to 15 years behind bars.

After three months of arbitrary detention, “it cannot be any clearer that authorities have no case against Amir Amar Kiyaro,” Muthoki Mumo, sub-Saharan Africa representative with the Committee to Protect Journalists, said earlier this month.

Kiyaro’s supporters have launched a social media campaign calling for his release: #FreeAmirAmanKiyaro.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018 with sweeping political reforms that in part led to him being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize the following year. Several journalists were released from incarceration and for a brief period, no journalist in Ethiopia was in prison. But media advocacy groups that once praised those reforms have since criticized the dramatic backsliding that followed, notably since Ethiopia’s war began in November 2020.

