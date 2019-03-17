Ethiopian Airlines cabin crew members mourn as pallbearers carry the coffin of one of colleagues, who was on the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed last week. (Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)

Ethiopia’s transport minister said Sunday that data from the data and voice recorders on the Ethio­pian Airlines jet that crashed last week shows “clear similarity” with the crash of the same type of plane in Indonesia in October.

Dagmawit Moges told journalists that the condition of the “black boxes” was good and that the data had been recovered from them.

Initial data from the doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight as well as subsequent satellite information recovered showed an erratic flight path during the six minutes that the plane was in the air before it crashed into farmer’s field outside the capital, Addis Ababa, on March 10, killing all 157 aboard.

There were enough similarities to the crash of the Lion Air jet in Indonesia in October, which also involved a Boeing 737 Max 8, that authorities around the world agreed to ground the plane.

Ethio­pian investigators on Thursday traveled to France with the voice and data recorders, and they are being analyzed there by the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news