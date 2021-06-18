For months, Haavisto has served as the EU’s special envoy on Ethiopia. In February he said he had “two intensive days in substantive meetings” with Abiy — the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2019 — and other “key ministers” about the growing humanitarian crisis in Tigray, where thousands of civilians have been killed and famine has begun in a region of some 6 million people. Ethiopian and allied forces from neighboring Eritrea have been accused of atrocities while pursuing fighters supporting Tigray’s former leaders.