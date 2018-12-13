Hours after she survived a challenge to her leadership from her own rebellious ranks, British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Brussels for a nearly hopeless task.

May pressed European leaders Thursday for further concessions in the divorce deal between Britain and the European Union, beseeching them to help her bolster slipping support in Britain for the compromise agreement.

The Europeans, however, said they were willing to give ground on everything except exactly what May was seeking: reassurances, with legal weight, that Britain would not be locked permanently into a sort of junior-class E.U. membership, subject to many of its rules but unable to sway its decision-making.

May acknowledged that she did not expect miracles during a round of haggling that was likely to stretch late into a frigid Brussels night.

“I don’t expect an immediate breakthrough, but what I do hope is that we can start to work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary,” she told reporters on her way into the meetings. She confirmed that the controversy had cost her own political future. She promised Wednesday that she would step down ahead of the next British elections, in 2022, in exchange for support in a confidence vote that nearly toppled her.

“In my heart, I would love to be able to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election, but I think that it is right that the party feels that it would prefer to go into that with a new leader,” May said in Brussels.

“My focus now is on ensuring that I can get those assurances that we need to get this deal over the line, because I genuinely believe it’s in the best interest of both sides, the U.K. and the E.U., to get a deal over the line, to agree to a deal,” she said.

E.U. leaders, watching political chaos engulf Britain, are stepping up their emergency preparations in case Britain crashes out of the union on March 29 without a deal in place. Diplomats say they believe that is increasingly likely, since the British Parliament appears paralyzed by fragmentation, with no clear majority for any single course of action as the clock ticks on Britain’s E.U. membership.

If there is no deal, planes won’t be able to fly between Britain and mainland Europe. Transportation would grind to a halt, and food and medicine from Europe would no longer flow into Britain. Millions of Europeans living in Britain and British living in the E.U. would lose their legal status overnight. The economic toll could throw Britain into a depression.

Although Europeans say they may be able to put in place temporary emergency plans to offset some of the pain, they would far prefer a deal. Negotiations could be extended with the consent of the remaining 27 E.U. leaders, but E.U. diplomats say that would only happen if negotiators were confident that the extension was in the service of wrapping up the current deal, not beginning a new one. And late June is probably the latest they could go, given Europe’s election calendar.

Ahead of the meeting, May continued to press for language that could win over her restive Brexiteer backbenchers, who feel she has not negotiated a wide enough split from the E.U.

But Europeans said again Thursday that few fundamental changes are possible, even as many welcomed May’s political survival, which they see as key to their ability to conclude a deal with Britain. Leaders said they wanted to help May but were unsure how.

“We are very keen to offer explanations, insurances, clarifications, anything that may assist MPs to understand the agreement and hopefully to support it, but the backstop is not on the table,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said after meeting with May. But he said they could make no changes to the agreement.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite tweeted a photograph of a chocolate Christmas tree and told the British: “Finally decide what you really want and Santa will deliver.”

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, asked what Europe could offer to help the deal pass in Britain, said the debate there had slipped away from reality.

“It is difficult to judge,” he said, “because many of the skeptics do not argue in a way that is really rational.”

According to the deal on the table, if the two sides cannot strike an acceptable trade agreement before the end of Britain’s two-year transition period, Britain would remain inside the E.U. Customs Union. The primary concern is to avoid a hard border between Ireland, which is staying in the E.U., and Northern Ireland, which would depart along with the rest of the United Kingdom. Both sides fear a revival of the decades-long Northern Irish conflict if border infrastructure goes up.

Leaders tried to make clear that they do not want to set in motion the backup plan, the so-called “Irish backstop.”

“There is nobody in his right mind in the European Union who wants to trigger the backstop, because this is bad news not only for the U.K. but also for the E.U.,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on his way into the meeting. “Today is about demystifying.”

May emerged from Wednesday’s confidence vote battered but on top. Under Conservative Party rules, she now cannot face another internal party effort to depose her for a year. But the 200-to-117 party vote exposed the depth of anger within the Tory ranks and left it unclear whether any Brexit deal proposed by the unpopular leader can carry the Parliament.

The uncertainty over May’s future hardened resolve among E.U. leaders that they need ironclad guarantees for the future relationship between Britain and the rest of the European Union as a backup plan.

May wants legal reassurances that Britain would not get stuck inside the customs union indefinitely. European leaders say they can only repeat what they have already said: They will make a good-faith effort to avoid it. And though the political chaos in London makes E.U. negotiators fearful that no deal will be possible at all, E.U. diplomats are also wary of making concessions that then go nowhere in Britain, as happened several times with then-Prime Minister David Cameron ahead of the 2016 Brexit vote.

“It sounds like a bit when Mr. Cameron came here to obtain major concessions that did not even last 10 minutes in London,” said one senior E.U. diplomat on Thursday, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the summit preparations.

“Obviously, Theresa May needs to tell us what could help. If she says a political text, without any legal commitment, will not be useful, then we have a big problem,” the diplomat said.

