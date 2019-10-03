British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the government's proposed Brexit deal in the House of Commons in London on Thursday. (Ho/Pru/Afp Via Getty Images)

European policymakers said Thursday that a new proposal for a Brexit deal from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unworkable, demanding that London reconsider its approach and heightening the prospects of a chaotic British departure from the European Union within weeks.

Although leaders, politicians and negotiators were careful not to dismiss Johnson’s plans out of hand, they made clear that his current offer would never win support from the 27 countries that need to sign off on it. British officials say they hope the ideas can at least spark serious negotiations as the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline approaches, but E.U. officials were downbeat about whether Johnson’s proposals would do so.

Johnson’s new plan tries to address issues in Northern Ireland, which have turned into the major barrier to getting a deal done to ease the exit of Britain from the European Union. But it crosses a number of red lines that E.U. leaders have said were not up for discussion. Some policymakers said that his proposal would be much more damaging to the European Union than an uncontrolled, “no-deal” Brexit without any transition plan to buffer the way.

[Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers a new Brexit plan, new suspension of Parliament]

“Safeguarding peace and stability on the island of Ireland, protection of citizens and E.U.’s legal order has to be the main focus of any deal,” the members of a European Parliament committee charged with overseeing Brexit said in a statement. “The U.K. proposals do not match even remotely what was agreed as a sufficient compromise in the backstop,” the E.U. name for a safety plan to keep open the Irish border.

The European Parliament holds a veto over any eventual deal.

British negotiators plan to visit Brussels again on Friday to try to push talks forward. But the consensus in the European Union appeared to be that they would need to make significant concessions to pull off a deal.

“There are problematic points in the U.K.’s proposal, and further work is needed. This work is for the U.K. to do, not the other way around,” said European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud.

Asked about British Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay’s admonition Thursday that the ball was now in the E.U.’s court, Bertaud said that “we are not going to be the ones left holding the bag, the ball, or any other kind of object.”

One of the biggest challenges in the Brexit negotiations has been what to do with the border between Northern Ireland, which is leaving the European Union along with the rest of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, which is staying. People and goods can currently pass from one side of the border to the other without any checks, which Irish leaders say is critical to ensuring that sectarian violence does not flare again after a two-decade peace.

Johnson’s proposal would lead to some form of customs controls, setting off nervousness in Ireland.

“There are some concerns about the plan,” Irish Europe Minister Helen McEntee told the RTE broadcaster on Thursday.

For now, many European leaders appear to be deferring to Ireland in a bid to short-circuit what they fear could be a Johnson plan to blame them if there is a no-deal Brexit. Economists say that an uncontrolled British departure could lead to economic pain and shortages of basic supplies.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker planned to speak later Thursday to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a sign of how Europe was trying to coordinate its response.

But there was little optimism among policymakers on Thursday and deep doubts that Johnson’s proposal could lead to a breakthrough. His plan would require the European Union to maintain a loosely controlled border with a neighbor that has already said it wants to undercut the European Union on issues including taxation and regulation. E.U. businesses fear such a step could cost them by opening the door to smuggling.

“Brexit is not a game or a bargaining process. We are not ready to do everything in order to have a deal,” French European affairs minister Amélie de Montchalin told the CNews broadcaster. “The United Kingdom cannot become a fiscal paradise nor an exporter of goods that do not respect the health and safety rules established by the European Union.”

If there is any chance for a deal at a summit of E.U. leaders that begins Oct. 17, serious negotiations would have to begin immediately, policymakers say. But those talks don’t appear imminent.

That raises the question of whether Johnson will ask at the summit to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union, something he is required to do by British law but has sworn he wouldn’t, or whether he would crash Britain out of the European Union without a deal. He has said that Parliament’s command to delay Brexit will be irrelevant because he will have a deal by Oct. 31.

Quentin Ariès contributed to this report.

