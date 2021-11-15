The ministers are set to adjust the kinds of sanctions that can be imposed to include airlines and travel agents allegedly involved in the migrant standoff at Belarus’s borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Those to be hit by the measures, which involve asset freezes and travel bans, should be named in coming days.
The EU says that the authoritarian Belarusian regime for months invited migrants to Minsk, many of them Iraqis, with the promise of helping them cross the borders into the three countries, which form the eastern flank of both the 27-nation EU and NATO.
In response, the three have been reinforcing their borders. In an interview Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he and his two Baltic counterparts are discussing whether to call for emergency consultations at the NATO military alliance.